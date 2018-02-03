'Severe pain' forces Lady Gaga to cancel European tour

Lady Gaga has cancelled the remaining 10 dates on the European leg of her Joanne World Tour due to "severe pain".

In a statement on Twitter, the singer said it had been a "tough decision" and apologised to fans.

The remaining dates, including two at London's O2 Arena and one at Manchester Arena, had been rescheduled from September after Lady Gaga was forced to cancel her European tour due to physical and mental health struggles.

Lady Gaga wrote on Twitter: "I'm so devastated I don't know how to describe it. All I know is that if I don't do this, I am not standing by the words or meaning of my music. My medical team is supporting the decision for me to recover at home. We're cancelling the last 10 shows of my Joanne World Tour.

"I love this show more than anything, and I love you, but this is beyond my control. London, Manchester, Zurich, Koln, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Paris, Berlin. And Rio.

"I promise I will be back in your city, but for now I need to put myself and my well-being first. I love you, forever. CXX Gaga."

Tour promoter Live Nation said in a statement that Lady Gaga is "suffering from severe pain that has materially impacted her ability to perform live".

They added: "She is in the care of expert medical professionals who are working closely with her so she can continue to perform for her fans for years to come."

Ticket holders have been advised they can obtain a refund at point of purchase from Tuesday.