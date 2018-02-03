Thousands set to join 'Fix the NHS' rally demanding government action to deal with crisis

Protests took place last year against cuts to the NHS. Credit: PA

Thousands of health workers, unions and activists are expected to join a march in the capital on Saturday to demand and end to the NHS crisis. The event, called 'NHS in crisis: Fix it now', will urge the government to provide more beds, staff and funds to ease the problems facing the health service. The rally, is organised by the People's Assembly and Health Campaigns Together and supported by unions, will start near UCL Hospital and end at Downing Street.

Actor Ralf Little is expected to attend the rally. He recalled how his mother suffered a stroke and had been saved by NHS staff for free while his mother-in-law paid thousands for a routine operation in Florida. He said: "My mother-in-law spent two nights in hospital, had a minor operation, and was discharged two days later. She has excellent insurance so was only presented with a bill for $2,500. "My mother was rushed to hospital in an ambulance, received expert emergency care, stayed in hospital for two weeks to recover, was treated daily by consultants, physical therapists, occupational therapists and nursing staff, was escorted home in a taxi and checked on three times a day for a further five weeks." Shadow health secretary Jon Ashworth, who will also attend the demonstration, said: "We should be celebrating the 70th year of our NHS, yet the NHS is going through its worst winter on record. We have a fight on our hands for the future of a universal public NHS."

Shadow health secretary Jon Ashworth is to attend the march. Credit: PA