UK told to brace for 'coldest week of winter' so far

The coldest week of the winter could be just around the corner, with most of the population likely to see a few flakes of the white stuff.

A series of weather warnings are in place, forecasting snow and ice from Sunday and throughout next week, the Met Office said.

The mercury could plummet as low as minus 7C (19.4F) in some parts of the UK, while the bulk of the population can expect to shiver through sub-zero temperatures.

Met Office forecaster Craig Snell said the first full week of February will probably be "one of our coldest weeks of this winter so far".

"It's going to be a cold week, plenty of dry weather around, but many places will probably see some snow at some point during the week, but for a lot of us not really amounting to much at all," he said.

"Probably one of our coldest weeks of this winter so far, but snow-fall wise, doesn't really look too disruptive at this stage."