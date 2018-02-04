A cold week in store with the risk of snow and ice.

Sleet and snow showers will affect parts of the east and southeast overnight giving a light covering in parts of the southeast by morning. Elsewhere will be dry with clear spells and a widespread frost developing.

Wintry showers in the east and southeast at first on Monday will gradually die away through the day leaving some sunshine. Elsewhere largely dry with

Outbreaks of sleet and snow move southeast on Tuesday. Wednesday cold and bright with wintry coastal showers. Rain, sleet and hill snow moves slowly southeast on Thursday, blustery showers following.