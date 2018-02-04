Cold, with sunny spells and wintry showers

A cold, bright day with sunny spells, the best of these in the west. There'll be a few sleet or snow showers across eastern areas, these becoming more frequent in the far southeast later where there'll be a brisk wind.

Sleet and snow showers will continue across parts of the east overnight giving a light covering in the southeast by morning. Elsewhere dry with clear spells with a hard frost developing.

Wintry showers in the east and southeast at first on Monday will gradually die away through the day leaving some sunshine. Elsewhere largely dry with sunny periods after a very cold start.