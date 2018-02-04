Cuts to Royal Marines and landing ships would undermine security, MPs say

Cuts to the Royal Marines and the loss of two amphibious assault ships would significantly undermine the UK's security, MPs have warned in a strongly-worded report. The Defence Select Committee warned "Treasury bookkeeping" would undermine the role of the Marines and "significantly" undermine the country's security. The Tory-led committee's report will increase pressure on Theresa May to increase the defence budget in in response to speculation that amphibious capabilities could be slashed in a Whitehall review.

Speculation about the loss of 1,000 marines and a threat to the Royal Navy's two Albion-class amphibious assault ships came amid the National Security Capability Review (NSCR). The defence element of the review has now been separated out, in what was seen as a victory for Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson, and the MPs used their report to warn against cuts. "Given the disproportionate contribution the Royal Marines make to defence and the sheer range and versatility of their military skills, both they and the country's security would be significantly undermined," the report said. "After more than three and a half centuries of service to the nation, Her Majesty's Corps of Royal Marines is in danger of being sacrificed to short-term Treasury bookkeeping."

There are fears for the future of the HMS Albion. Credit: PA

Marine morale had already been hit and training curtailed, the MPs noted, adding it was a "particular embarrassment" that joint exercises with allies had been affected. They also hit out at the reported threat to HMS Albion and HMS Bulwark, warning their capabilities could not be replaced by the new aircraft carriers or other warships. "Disposing of our amphibious capability would not only put the interests of this country at serious risk, but would also be a drastic waste of tailor-made vessels, expensively refitted for another 15 years' use, and of a military specialism that has been fostered across all three services," they said. The helicopter carrier HMS Ocean, another key part of the Royal Navy's amphibious capability, is already set to leave the service and is a "serious loss", the MPs said.

HMS Ocean arrives at the Port of Sunderland for a final farewell before being decommissioned Credit: PA