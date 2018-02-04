Hitler biography found in home of Italy mass shooting suspect

An extreme right-wing activist accused of carrying out a series of drive-by shooting targeting black migrants in Italy had a copy of Hitler's autobiography Mein Kampf, police have said.

The book was seized during a raid at the home of Luca Traini, who is being held for attempted murder aggravated by racial hatred over the attacks on Saturday that left six wounded in the city of Macerata.

Police also found other publications linked to Nazism and a flag with a Celtic cross a symbol commonly used by white supremacists.

Traini seemed "lucid and determined" and "aware of what he had done" after his arrest, a police source has told media.

Col.Michele Roberti, the Carabineri commander in Macerata, told news channel Sky TG24 the attack appeared to be "a sort of vendetta" after a Nigerian was arrested for the murder of a white teenage girl in the city.