Katie Price takes campaign to make internet trolling a crime to Parliament

Katie Price has opened up about online abuse faced by her disabled son as she campaigns for internet trolling to be made a crime.

The former model said she had been moved to take action due to the level of abuse her disabled son Harvey, 15, receives.

"Harvey was getting racial abuse, they were mocking him, doing sex videos on him, putting him in t-shirts," she told Peston On Sunday.

"He's got complex special needs - I've got five children but they always pick on him."

She said she had taken complaints to the police, but was told they were had been unable to charge anyone because of a lack of legislation.