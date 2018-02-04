Man arrested over Lana Del Rey 'kidnap threat'

He now faces charges of aggravated stalking with a credible threat and attempted kidnapping with a weapon.

Tickets to the concert were also found on Hunt.

Michael Hunt, 43, was in possession of a knife when he was apprehended at a venue in Orlando where the singer, whose real name is Elizabeth Woolridge Grant was performing, police said.

A Florida man has been arrested over an alleged plot to kidnap Lana Del Rey.

In a statement on Twitter, the Orlando Police Department (OPD) said: "The threats were reportedly made by Michael Hunt, 43, of Riverview, Florida. OPD Detectives considered the information a credible threat, and took investigative measures to locate Hunt.

"OPD officers came into contact with Hunt at Hughey Avenue and Central Boulevard on Friday evening, one block from the Amway Center.

"When he was taken into custody, Hunt was in possession of tickets to the Lana Del Rey performance and a knife.

"At no time was he able to make contact with Ms Grant."

Officials said that Hunt is being held at the Orange County jail and

The OPD statement said that, without the tip-off, "authorities might have been unaware" of the threat posed.