North and South Korea's joint ice hockey team lose in debut

The joint North and South Korean ice hockey team lost 3-1 on their debut in a friendly with Sweden.

The most talked about team at this year's Winter Olympics drew thousands of enthusiastic spectators at the arena in Incheon, South Korea.

Before the match, the Korean players stood to the Korean traditional tune of "Arirang" instead of their respective national anthems.

The Korean team, who had only began practicing together for about a week ago, thrilled the 3,000 capacity crowd of the Seonhak International Ice Rink.

Fans waved miniature white-and-blue flags showing a unified Korean Peninsula and chanted "We are one".