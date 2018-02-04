- ITV Report
Three held over murder of Anthony Condron in Liverpool bar attack
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was fatally injured in a bar.
Anthony Condron, 29, was on a night out with his girlfriend at the Maya Bar in Liverpool city centre when he was fatally assaulted.
He died in hospital from his injuries.
Three men have been arrested and are being questioned. They are:
- a 22-year-old from Liverpool
- a 24-year-old from Aigburth
- a 23-year-old from Mossley Hill
Detectives are appealing for people who were in the bar to come forward.
They are particularly interested in speaking to a group of girls who are thought to have been in the bar area when the incident took place.
Anyone who was in the bar, or part of the group of girls, has been urged to contact detectives on 0151 777 4044.
Anyone else with information is requested to contact police on 101.