Two dead and around 90 injured after Amtrak and freight train crash in South Carolina

Two people have been killed and nearly 90 injured after a passenger train collided with a freight train in the US state of South Carolina.

The Amtrak train between New York and Miami was carrying around 139 passengers and eight crew when it collided with the freight vehicle at around 2.45 am on Sunday morning near Cayce.

A spokesman for Amtrak it was "deeply saddened" to confirm that the two dead were its employees.

A further 89 people have been taken to hospital, the Lexington Sheriff said.

A press conference was told it was not yet known if any of the injured were in a life-threatening condition, but the injuries included a range from minor scratches to broken bones.

Those who weren't hurt were taken in police cars to a shelter.

"We know they are shaken up quite a bit," sheriff's spokesman Adam Myrick said.

"We know this is like nothing else they have ever been through. So we wanted to get them out of the cold, get them out of the weather - get them to a warm place."