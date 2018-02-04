- ITV Report
Two dead and around 90 injured after Amtrak and freight train crash in South Carolina
Two people have been killed and nearly 90 injured after a passenger train collided with a freight train in the US state of South Carolina.
The Amtrak train between New York and Miami was carrying around 139 passengers and eight crew when it collided with the freight vehicle at around 2.45 am on Sunday morning near Cayce.
A spokesman for Amtrak it was "deeply saddened" to confirm that the two dead were its employees.
A further 89 people have been taken to hospital, the Lexington Sheriff said.
A press conference was told it was not yet known if any of the injured were in a life-threatening condition, but the injuries included a range from minor scratches to broken bones.
Those who weren't hurt were taken in police cars to a shelter.
"We know they are shaken up quite a bit," sheriff's spokesman Adam Myrick said.
"We know this is like nothing else they have ever been through. So we wanted to get them out of the cold, get them out of the weather - get them to a warm place."
There has not yet been any indication as to the cause of the crash, which took place in Pine Ridge, around 10 miles south of Columbia.
In a statement, Amtrak said the lead engine derailed in the crash, well as some passenger cars.
It said it was "cooperating fully" with investigators and "is working hard to take care of everyone who was on the train".
The crash is the second fatal Amtrak accident within a week - one person died when another train hit a rubbish truck in Virginia on Wednesday.
There was also three deaths and dozens of injuries when a speeding Amtrak passenger train derailed in Washington State in December.