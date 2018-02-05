A frosty start, dry for many and wintry showers in the southeast

A cold start to the new week. A widespread frost to start with scattered wintry showers, mainly in the southeast. Elsewhere, dry with sunny spells. A band of rain, sleet, and snow will move into the northwest by dusk and continue southeastward overnight.

Snow for northern and central parts, by dawn, with overnight accumulations to low levels. Heavy, wintry showers in northwest . Dry, frosty in the south with a few freezing fog patches.

Cold with sleet and snow for Wales on Tuesday, and southwest and central England. Snow showers then mainly in west and northwest. Dry with sunny spells elsewhere. A sharp frost overnight.