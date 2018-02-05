Landmark day as Berlin Wall now down as long as it was up - but what happened the first day?

Monday is the 10,316th day since the concrete was iconically breached by hammers and demolition crews on 9 November 1989.

A landmark day is being marked in Germany with the Berlin Wall now down for as many days as it once stood.

The number of days the Berlin Wall stood, equivalent to 28 years, two months and 26 days.

It's equal to the number of days the Wall held strong following its construction on 13 August 1961 by the German Democratic Republic, who titled it the Anti-Fascist Protection Rampart.

The footage of the night-time destruction of the first slabs became one of the most celebrated images of the 20th Century and a symbol of the overthrow of physical and ideological oppression.

But what happened when East met West on the first day of freedom?

