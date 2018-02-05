Coastguards save woman trapped on car roof at high tide

Coastguards saved a woman's life after she became trapped on the roof of her car when it was submerged during high tide.

Lifeboat services were called to reports of a woman stranded on a beach between Beckfoot and Mawbray, Cumbria, on Saturday morning.

Video footage showed the woman, who could not swim, sitting atop the vehicle which was completely under water.

Rescue services made their way safely around the car before reaching the woman and pulling her onto a boat.

She was later treated for hypothermia.