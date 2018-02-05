- ITV Report
Donald Trump sparks row with May government after attack on NHS
Donald Trump has sparked a fresh row with Theresa May's government after claiming the NHS was "going broke and not working".
The US president made the attack as he targeted Democrats pushing for a British-style universal health system.
But Health and Social Care Secretary Jeremy Hunt quickly hit back, saying he was "proud" of the British system despite the "challenges" it faced.
Downing Street said the Prime Minister was "proud" of the NHS and its funding was "at a record high".
Mr Trump made the comments on Twitter shortly after former Ukip leader Nigel Farage appeared on one of the president's favourite US TV news shows, Fox And Friends, to talk about the NHS. It also comes after crowds chanting "Save the NHS" descended on Downing Street on Saturday to demand more funding for the health service.
The president "thousands of people are marching" in the UK because of concerns about the state of the NHS.
But Mr Hunt responded to Mr Trump's Twitter attack with a post of his own, saying no-one protesting about the state of the NHS wanted a US-style system.
"NHS may have challenges but I'm proud to be from the country that invented universal coverage - where all get care no matter the size of their bank balance," he said.
Asked about the comments, Mrs May's official spokesman said: "The Prime Minister is proud of having an NHS that is free at the point of delivery.
"NHS funding is at a record high and was prioritised in the budget with an extra £2.8 billion.
"In the recent Commonwealth Fund international survey, the NHS was rated the best in the world for a second time."
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said Mr Trump was "wrong" and "people were marching because we love our NHS and hate what the Tories are doing to it. Healthcare is a human right".
Saturday's demonstration was organised by the People's Assembly and Health Campaigns Together and was intended to draw attention to the NHS funding shortage.
Shadow health minister Justin Madders said: "The president is right to focus on Saturday's march in which thousands of people joined Labour in protesting eight years of austerity, which have drastically worsened patient outcomes and demoralised the workforce.
"A universal, publicly provided NHS free at the point of use remains the most cost-effective and efficient mode of healthcare provision, a fact the president would probably consider 'fake news'."
Mr Trump is due to visit the UK later this year and faces the prospect of mass protests against his controversial presidency, something the US ambassador told ITV News would not worry the president.
He previously cancelled a visit to open the new US embassy in London, sparking speculation he was unhappy after being rebuked by Mrs May for retweeting videos posted by the far-right Britain First group.
However, following his talks with Mrs May in Davos, Mr Trump reaffirmed his commitment to the "special relationship" with Britain.