Donald Trump sparks row with May government after attack on NHS

Donald Trump has sparked a fresh row with Theresa May's government after claiming the NHS was "going broke and not working".

The US president made the attack as he targeted Democrats pushing for a British-style universal health system.

But Health and Social Care Secretary Jeremy Hunt quickly hit back, saying he was "proud" of the British system despite the "challenges" it faced.

Downing Street said the Prime Minister was "proud" of the NHS and its funding was "at a record high".

Mr Trump made the comments on Twitter shortly after former Ukip leader Nigel Farage appeared on one of the president's favourite US TV news shows, Fox And Friends, to talk about the NHS. It also comes after crowds chanting "Save the NHS" descended on Downing Street on Saturday to demand more funding for the health service.

The president "thousands of people are marching" in the UK because of concerns about the state of the NHS.