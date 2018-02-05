Dow Jones hit by worst fall since financial crisis of 2008

The Dow Jones industrial index has fallen 1,175 points, its largest single-day fall since the financial crisis of 2008.

The 4.6% fall erased the gains from the start of the year, and at one point was down as much as 1,600 points, but ended the day at 24,345.

While Monday's fall was the largest in terms of points, it had a larger percentage drop in 2011.

Despite the fall, the White House said that long-term economic fundamentals "remain exceptionally strong".

The slump began on Friday as investors worried that higher inflation and interest rates could derail the long-running rally.

Banks have been hit hard by the fall, with bond yields and interest rates nosediving.

Health care, technology and industrial companies have also taken losses, while energy companies have seen oil princes fall.

David Kelly, Chief Global Strategist for JP Morgan Asset Management described the fall - which was predicted due to recent rising share prices as being "like a kid at a child's party who, after an afternoon of cake and ice cream, eats one more cookie and that puts them over the edge."

He continued that the signs of inflation and rising rates were not as bad as they looked, but after the market's big gains in 2017 and early 2018, stocks were overdue for a drop.