Duchess records personal message in support of mental health week

The Duchess of Cambridge says it is important that every child is given “the best possible support to ensure they fulfil their true potential” in a video message recorded to help launch Children’s Mental Health Week today. Kate is a patron of the charity Place2Be, which provides mental health services to 282 schools across the UK and created the awareness campaign. She filmed the video during last month’s visit to Reach Academy Feltham in west London, which is supported by the charity. In it, she is seen meeting two Year 11 pupils, Lauren and Sophia, mother-of two Mandy, and Principal Ed Vainker.

The Duchess said adults must give children 'the strength to face their futures and thrive'. Credit: Place2Be

In her message, she says: “Childhood is an incredibly important moment in our lives. It is the time when we explore our personalities, discover the potential that lies within us and learn how to be ourselves. Our experience of the world at this early stage helps to shape who we become as adults, how we begin to feel comfortable in our own skin. "Some children will be facing tougher challenges than others, but I firmly believe that while we cannot change their circumstances, we can ensure that every child is given the best possible support to ensure they fulfil their true potential. This is best achieved when we, the adults in their lives, work together to give children the emotional strength they need to face their futures and thrive. "Whether we are school leaders, teachers, support staff or parents, we each have a role to play. When we are open and honest with each other about the challenges we face, we can work together to ensure the children in our care have the chance to become the best version of themselves.”

Kate and William are expecting their third child this year. Credit: PA