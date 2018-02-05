Freezing conditions to continue as snow and ice warnings kick in

Freezing weather conditions continue to affect Britain as yellow weather warnings kick in for much of the country.

Forecasters from the Met Office brought forward a snow and ice weather warning which now starts on Monday night from 8pm and continues until 3pm on Tuesday.

They say snow is likely to be confined to hills above 100 metres over Northern Ireland and low levels elsewhere.

Between 1-3cm of snow is possible away from the coasts with up to 5cm predicted above 200 metres.

"This warning has been updated to extend the southern boundary further south across parts of Wales for snow, and further north over Orkney to cater for the ice risk following clearance of rain or sleet here on Monday morning," the chief forecaster said.

"The start time has also been brought forward to 8pm."