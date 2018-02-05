- ITV Report
Hacking suspect Lauri Love wins appeal against extradition to US
- Video report by ITV News Correspondent Nick Wallis
Alleged computer hacker Lauri Love has won a High Court appeal against extradition to the United States.
There were cheers in the packed courtroom as two judges ruled in his favour.
But the court declared that "it would not be oppressive" to prosecute Mr Love, who suffers from Asperger syndrome, in the UK.
Authorities in America have been fighting for Mr Love to face trial on charges of cyber-hacking, which lawyers have said could mean a sentence of up to 99 years in prison if he is found guilty.
Mr Love, who also suffers from a depressive illness and severe eczema, is alleged to have stolen huge amounts of data from US agencies, including the Federal Reserve, the US army, the defence department, Nasa and the FBI in a spate of online attacks in 2012 and 2013.
The judges heard argument on his behalf during a hearing in November that extradition would not be in the "interests of justice" for a number of reasons, including the "high risk" that Mr Love would kill himself.
His father, the Reverend Alexander Love, has said his son "fears for his life" because he did not think he could cope with the trauma of being sent to the US.
The 32-year-old, who lives with his parents near Newmarket in Suffolk, was present in court to hear the announcement by Lord Chief Justice Lord Burnett and Mr Justice Ouseley.
The judges declared in a written ruling: "This appeal is allowed and the appellant is discharged."
They added: "We emphasise however that it would not be oppressive to prosecute Mr Love in England for the offences alleged against him."
The judges said: "The CPS must now bend its endeavours to his prosecution, with the assistance to be expected from the authorities in the United States, recognising the gravity of the allegations in this case, and the harm done to the victims."
They said if convicted and sentenced to imprisonment the experience of imprisonment in England would be significantly different for Mr Love from what he would face in the United States.
Speaking outside court, Mr Love said: "I'm hoping that this outcome can contribute to the discussion we are having as a society about how to accommodate people that have neurodiversity, whose brains are made up in a slightly different way.
"It was very unfortunate that the prosecution tried to paint my mental health conditions as being made-up, fictitious, confabulated - that contributes to the stigma of people with them.
"This decision is important for the appropriate administration of criminal justice and also for the humanitarian accommodation of people whose brains work differently."