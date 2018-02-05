Hacking suspect Lauri Love wins appeal against extradition to US

Alleged computer hacker Lauri Love has won a High Court appeal against extradition to the United States.

There were cheers in the packed courtroom as two judges ruled in his favour.

But the court declared that "it would not be oppressive" to prosecute Mr Love, who suffers from Asperger syndrome, in the UK.

Authorities in America have been fighting for Mr Love to face trial on charges of cyber-hacking, which lawyers have said could mean a sentence of up to 99 years in prison if he is found guilty.

Mr Love, who also suffers from a depressive illness and severe eczema, is alleged to have stolen huge amounts of data from US agencies, including the Federal Reserve, the US army, the defence department, Nasa and the FBI in a spate of online attacks in 2012 and 2013.

The judges heard argument on his behalf during a hearing in November that extradition would not be in the "interests of justice" for a number of reasons, including the "high risk" that Mr Love would kill himself.

His father, the Reverend Alexander Love, has said his son "fears for his life" because he did not think he could cope with the trauma of being sent to the US.