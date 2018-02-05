Hundreds more jobs lost after construction giant Carillion's collapse

More than 800 jobs will be lost following the collapse of the construction giant and outsourcing firm Carillion after further redundancies were announced.

On Monday the Official Receiver said 452 jobs would be lost.

It follows Friday's announcement of 377 redundancies.

The latest jobs to go cover a variety of roles connected with private and public contracts across the country, as well as back office functions.

Carillion entered liquidation last month with debts of around £1.5 billion.

The group employs around 20,000 British workers and had been one of the government's biggest contractors.