Hundreds more jobs lost after construction giant Carillion's collapse
More than 800 jobs will be lost following the collapse of the construction giant and outsourcing firm Carillion after further redundancies were announced.
On Monday the Official Receiver said 452 jobs would be lost.
It follows Friday's announcement of 377 redundancies.
The latest jobs to go cover a variety of roles connected with private and public contracts across the country, as well as back office functions.
Carillion entered liquidation last month with debts of around £1.5 billion.
The group employs around 20,000 British workers and had been one of the government's biggest contractors.
A further 100 jobs linked to public sector contracts have been safeguarded, the Official Receiver said in a statement.
It added: "We appreciate this will be a difficult time for those who have lost their jobs.
"Jobcentre Plus' Rapid Response Service stands ready to support any of these employees by providing advice and information so people can move into a new job as quickly as possible.
"People who have been made redundant will also be entitled to make a claim for statutory redundancy payments.
"Our efforts are focused on the smooth transfer of Carillion's contracts to new providers and we will continue to keep Carillion's workforce updated as these arrangements are finalised."
Asked about job losses at Carillion, the Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "These are obviously decisions that the Receiver is taking, but we appreciate these are very difficult times for the people working at Carillion.
"Where the Government can provide support, we will of course do so."