Sex And The City's Kim Cattrall confirms brother's death after appeal to find him

Sex And The City star Kim Cattrall has confirmed the death of her brother - only hours after issuing a heartfelt appeal to find him.

Cattrall broke the news of brother Christopher's "unexpected" death a number of days after he went missing.

The actress, 61, said he had left his home in Alberta, Canada, unlocked on Tuesday and not taken his phone, keys, wallet or dogs with him.

She described her younger brother as "one of a kind".

On social media she wrote: "It is with great sadness that myself and my family announce the unexpected passing of our son and brother, Chris Cattrall.

"At this time we ask for privacy.

"We want to thank you all on social media for your outpouring of love and support in this trying time."