Lloyds bans credit card customers from buying devalued Bitcoin

Lloyds has become the first banking giant in the UK to ban its credit card customers from buying the rapidly devaluing digital currency Bitcoin.

The banking group, which also includes Halifax, MBNA and Bank of Scotland, fears customers could be left in debt after the cryptocurrency's value more than halved in just over a month.

The move follows warnings by regulators in the US, South Korea, China, Russia and India over the impact of the slide on investors, who had raced to buy Bitcoin during 2017.