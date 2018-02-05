Maldives declares 15-day state of emergency as security forces arrest two supreme court judges

Soldiers patrol the streets after the state of emergency was declared. Credit: AP

Two of the four supreme court justices in the Maldives were arrested amid a deepening political crisis. Earlier, the government declared a 15-day state of emergency, handing itself sweeping powers as part of a standoff between President Yameen and the island nation's top court. Soldiers reportedly forced their way into the Supreme Court building where the judges were sheltering on Tuesday. Security forces also arrested former president turned-leading opposition politician Maumoon Abdul Gayoom. Gayoom, who held office from 1978 to 2008, is the half brother of the Maldives' current president, Yameen Abdul Gayoom.

President Yameen Abdul Gayoom (centre) has kept a tight grip on power. Credit: AP

Officials said the declaration emergency gives the government the right to make arrests, search and seize property and restricts freedom of assembly. Parliament has also been prevented from meeting following the Supreme Court's surprise ruling a week ago, which sparked mass protests calling for the state to respect the ruling. The President's main rival, who lives in exile, urged people not to obey what he called an "unlawful order" over the emergency declaration. "This declaration is unconstitutional and illegal," former President Mohamed Nasheed, the country's first democratically elected leader, said in a statement.

A woman faces soldiers in recent pro-opposition protests. Credit: AP

Popular tourist destination the Maldives became a multi-party democracy only ten years ago. But the nation lost much of its democratic gains after Yameen was elected in 2013. He has maintained a tight grip on power and kept parliament loyal to him, albeit largely by overseeing a system that has seen MPs ousted after switching to the opposition. The Supreme Court's ruling also demanded that the 12 sacked lawmakers be reinstated, which would see the Yameen's Progressive Party lose its majority and mean it could act as a rival power to the President.

Former president and opposition leader Maumoon Abdul Gayoom has been arrested. Credit: AP