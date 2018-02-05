Sleet and snow moving southeast. Sunshine and wintry showers following.

Sleet and snow will move southeast overnight to lie over northern and central parts, by dawn, with some accumulations to low levels. Heavy, wintry showers following in northwest . Elsewhere, will be dry and frosty with a few freezing fog patches.

Cold on Tuesday with some sleet and snow for Wales, southwest and central England. Snow showers then mainly in the west and northwest. Dry with sunny spells elsewhere, a sharp frost overnight.

Staying cold through the period Wednesday to Friday with frosty mornings. Some rain and snow on Wednesday and Thursday. The rain clearing to snow showers on Friday, mainly in the northwest.