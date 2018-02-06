21 arrested after police raids 'disrupt' gang smuggling migrants into UK

More than 350 officers have taken part in raids aiming to a smash a gang accused of smuggling hundreds of migrants into the UK.

Twenty-one people were arrested following the raids in London, Hastings, Sussex and on Teesside.

The gang are suspected of smuggling mainly Iraqi-Kurds into the country in the back of lorries.

The National Crime Agency said it was one of the biggest operations it had carried out since its inception five years ago - with links to police in France, Belgium and the Netherlands.