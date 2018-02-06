Another year in a remarkably long reign for The Queen

The Queen will mark it quietly and with sombre reflection but she will certainly pause to mark the passing of her father, George, 66 years ago.

For Queen Elizabeth II, the date of 6 February 1952 is not just the day her father died of lung cancer, but the moment her life changed completely and permanently.

Princess Elizabeth was in Kenya at the time, with her husband Prince Philip, at the start of a tour of the Commonwealth that the King was simply too ill to complete.

His daughter had left Heathrow airport a few days before as a princess, she returned suddenly as Queen.