- ITV Report
-
British team attempting to pedal boat across Atlantic on home straight
- Video report by ITV News Correspondent Richard Pallot
They have battled wind, rain and heavy storms but now the British team attempting to break records by pedalling a boat across the Atlantic are on the home run.
The four friends, Hector Turner, Paddy Johnson, Henry Quinlan and Max Mossman, aim to complete the journey from Gran Canaria to Antigua in under 50 days.
And with 2,000 miles under their belt, and experiencing the worst conditions in the last few days, they are setting their sights on the finish line - and a cold beer when they arrive in the Caribbean.
Mr Turner said: "We've just come after three days of torrential rain and not being able to keep anything dry.
"With shift patterns of two hours on, two hours off so the most amount of sleep you'll ever get at one time is an hour and a half in the tough moments.
"But we helped each other get through it."
The university friends hope to raise £200,000 for mental health charity The Charlie Waller Memorial Trust.
They also hope to break records for fastest pedalo, first four man pedalo and first pedal powered crossing of the route.