British team attempting to pedal boat across Atlantic on home straight

They have battled wind, rain and heavy storms but now the British team attempting to break records by pedalling a boat across the Atlantic are on the home run.

The four friends, Hector Turner, Paddy Johnson, Henry Quinlan and Max Mossman, aim to complete the journey from Gran Canaria to Antigua in under 50 days.

And with 2,000 miles under their belt, and experiencing the worst conditions in the last few days, they are setting their sights on the finish line - and a cold beer when they arrive in the Caribbean.