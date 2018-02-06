E-cigarettes should be sold in hospitals, say officials

Hospitals should sell e-cigarettes and remove smoking shelters from their grounds, health officials have said.

Permitting the use of vapes in designated hospital lounges and being able to purchase e-cigarettes from hospital shops, should be allowed, according to Public Health England.

Licencing e-cigarettes as medical quitting aids could be one way to get people to stop smoking, as it would allow GPs to prescribe the devices to patients.

In a PHE report, they estimated e-cigarettes could contributing to 20,000 people quitting smoking each year and they are significantly less harmful than smoking tobacco.

In a linked editorial, published in The Lancet, experts from PHE said: "Although not without risk, the overall risk of harm is estimated at less than 5% of that from smoking tobacco; the risk of cancer has been calculated to be less than 1%."