Former Carillion bosses blasted for failing to prevent firm's collapse

Former bosses at Carillion have been accused of taking huge salaries while failing to spot the signs of the firm's impending collapse as they appeared in front of MPs.

Executives were told to explain why they had continued to approve large dividend payouts to investors and salary rises for themselves over a number of years despite concerns over profitability and cashflow.

They were also asked why they had not taken more action to correct a large black hole in the pensions fund, at a joint hearing of the Commons Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee and the Work and Pensions Committee.

Ex-chairman Philip Green said he took "full and total" responsibility for the firm's failure - though he did not consider himself "culpable".

And former chief executive Keith Cochrane insisted that a short-term cash bailout could have allowed them to carry on, avoiding hundreds of job losses.