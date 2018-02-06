Icy, frosty & freezing

Below freezing tonight - colder than last night with widespread sharp frost and icy with slippy surfaces. Rain sleet and snow will drift through parts of eastern East Anglia and Kent by the the small hours with some wet wintry weather along western parts of Wales and Cornwall too. Tomorrow away from these spots sunny, clear crisp skies from the word go with full blown blue skies. Barely above freezing and terribly cold again. Cloudy skies into the north-west alter with rain, sleet and hill snow for Scotland and Northern Ireland.