John Mahoney Dead: Frasier actor dies aged 77

The British-born actor starred as Martin Crane in hit US sitcom Frasier. Credit: PA

John Mahoney, the Anglo-American actor who starred as Martin Crane in the hit US sitcom Frasier, has died, his manager said on Tuesday. The 77-year-old, who appeared in the long-running series for 11 years, died in Chicago on Sunday. Mahoney won a Screen Actors Guild award for his portrayal of retired detective and army veteran Marty, father of Kelsey Grammer's Frasier. Jeff Greenberg, the show's casting director, tweeted: "I've not known a kinder man nor more brilliant actor. We were all blessed to have spent 11 glorious years together."

Peri Gilpin, who appeared alongside Mahoney in the long-running comedy, tweeted a picture of her former costar singing at her wedding. "Watch Moonstruck, Say Anything and/or Frasier or anything you can with him in it and raise a glass to John. Remember him well," she said. Mahoney appeared in several films including the Coen Brothers' Barton Fink and worked as a voice actor and narrator. His most recent portrayal was in 2015, playing businessman Andrew Del Mar in an episode of ITV drama Foyle's War. Born in Blackpool in 1940 to a family evacuated from wartime Manchester, Mahoney later emigrated to the US where he was granted citizenship after service in the military, according to a biography on online entertainment database IMDb. A latecomer to acting, he began learning his craft on stage aged 40 and won a Tony award for best featured actor in a play in 1986. Mahoney starred in Frasier from its first episode in 1993 to its final show in 2004 and was twice nominated for an Emmy for the role.

