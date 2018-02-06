Luxury cars worth £850,000 crushed in Philippines anti-smuggling drive

Luxury cars have been publicly crushed in an anti-smuggling drive in the Philippines.

Around 20 cars including Mercedes, Jaguar and Corvette models worth around £850,000 in total were wrecked in a show of destruction.

Caterpillar trucks quickly turned the high-end vehicles into mangled metal and shattered glass.

Their destruction was personally ordered by president Rodrigo Duterte, who watched the event from the sidelines.

It was intended to send message to those tempted by the lucrative smuggling trade as part of a wider war on crime by strongman Mr Duterte.

"This kind of racket has been going on again and again and again over a period of centuries," he has said.

"Well, it has to stop."