Joshua Stimpson jailed for at least 26 years for murdering ex-girlfriend Molly McLaren in frenzied car park stabbing

A "highly-dangerous" man who stabbed his ex-girlfriend more than 75 times in a frenzied car park attack has been jailed for at least 26 years for murder.

Molly McLaren, 23, was attacked with a kitchen knife by Joshua Stimpson as she sat in her car outside the Dockside shopping centre in Chatham, Kent, on June 29 last year.

The pair met on Tinder and dated for seven months but university student Ms McLaren ended their relationship just under two weeks before her death.

When she did end their relationship, Stimpson stalked her and posted derogatory messages on Facebook falsely claiming she had taken cocaine, so she reported him to police.

Sentencing, Judge Adele Williams told 26-year-old Stimpson that he may never be released.

"This was a cruel, calculated and cowardly act," Judge Williams said. "This was an act of wickedness.

"You took away Molly's life quite deliberately in the most vicious fashion. You were determined to punish her for ending the relationship with you. You were seeking revenge."