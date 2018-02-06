Operation Midland 'VIP paedophile ring' accuser faces trial over child abuse images

He was also charged in June 2017 with one charge of voyeurism and another of possessing indecent images of children.

"Nick", who was the single complainant in a £2.5 million investigation by the Metropolitan Police which was closed in 2016, faces six charges including four counts of making indecent images of children.

A man who sparked the heavily criticised Operation Midland investigation into an alleged VIP paedophile ring is facing trial for child sex offences.

Nick, who cannot be identified, told police in November 2014 that he had been abused between 1975 and 1984 by establishment figures and claimed that three young boys had been murdered by members of the paedophile ring.

The 16-month investigation did not lead to any arrest but high-profile politicians including Harvey Proctor and Lord Bramall were questioned and had their homes raided by police.

Mr Proctor, who is seeking compensation from the Metropolitan Police over the Operation Midland investigation, said: "I am very angry, utterly shocked and astonished that the Metropolitan Police Service based Operation Midland not only on a fantasist but an alleged child abuser and paedophile.

"Had they carried out checks on him and his computers they might have discovered these alleged offences."

The CPS is also considering charges of perverting the course of justice against Nick over his role in Operation Midland.

In March 2016, the senior officer in charge of Operation Midland insisted that the investigation was "handled well" but said that the evidence had not reached the threshold to press charges.