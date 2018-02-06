Anna Soubry tells Theresa May to 'sling out' Tory hard Brexiteers

Tory MP Anna Soubry told Theresa May on Monday to "sling out" the hard Brexiteers, while threatening to quit the party.

The ex-business minister said the prime minister faced the same fate as David Cameron and John Major unless she "stood up to" Boris Johnson and Jacob Rees-Mogg.

Speaking on BBC2's Newsnight, she said: "If it comes to it, I am not going to stay in a party which has been taken over by the likes of Jacob Rees-Mogg and Boris Johnson.

"They are not proper Conservatives.

"And if that means leaving the party, form some new alliance, God knows I don't know.

"But we just simply cannot go on like this any longer.

"Something is going to have to give because if it doesn't not only will we get Jacob Rees-Mogg as our prime minister, we will get a devastating hard Brexit which will cause huge damage to our economy for generations to come."

Soubry added: "Unless Theresa stands up and sees off these people she is in real danger of losing huge swathes of not just the parliamentary party but the Conservative Party."

The MP called for a re-evaluation of what the Tories represented, stating: "Labour's frontbench itself is ideological.

"My frontbench probably isn't, but it is in hock to 35 hard ideological Brexiteers who are not Tories.

"They are not the Tory party I joined 40 years ago and it is about time Theresa stood up to them and slung 'em out.

"They have taken down Major, they took down Cameron, two great leaders neither of whom stood up to them.

"We have to get a Conservative Party which is what it has been for decades, the party I joined 40 years ago, proper, One Nation, centrist, small l socially liberal, fiscally sensible, economically sound Conservatives."