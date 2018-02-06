SpaceX's Falcon Heavy to launch Tesla Roadster into space

SpaceX's new rocket - the Falcon Heavy - is set to make its long-awaited first test flight when it blasts off from Florida's Kennedy Space Center on Tuesday afternoon.

Once it soars, it will become the world's most powerful rocket in use today.

The launch was due to happen at 6.30pm GMT but has been delayed to 8.05pm due to high winds.

The Heavy is equipped with three boosters and 27 engines designed to provide about 5 million pounds of thrust.

SpaceX chief Elon Musk has put his Tesla Roadster sports car on board - a cherry-red convertible that has a space-suited dummy at the wheel and David Bowie's Space Oddity on its stereo.