Why stock market crashes don't necessarily mean the economy is in trouble

Trouble on the stock market doesn't mean the economy is in trouble.

In fact the global economy is doing well, and it is precisely because an economic upswing is underway that investors are rattled.

Their concern it that, in the face of strengthening data on employment and growth, in the United States in particular, central banks will respond by withdrawing support for the economy.

It's worth remembering that interest rates - in the UK and elsewhere - are still set at "emergency" levels, ten years after the financial crisis began.

Monetary policy is set to support the economy but there's little doubt that in recent years it has also turbo-charged the performance of financial markets.

The worry is that cheap money is now coming to an end.