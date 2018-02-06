Hotel caves in after Taiwan hit by strong earthquake

A strong earthquake that struck near the east coast of Taiwan has caved in the bottom floor of a hotel in the city of Hualien.

The US Geological Survey says the quake struck about 21 kilometers (13 miles) northeast of Hualien, on the island's east coast.

Taiwan's official Central News Agency reported that the ground floor of the Marshal Hotel, a building in Hualien district, had caved in and people were believed to be trapped inside.