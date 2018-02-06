Uma Thurman releases footage of stunt car crash on set of Kill Bill

Uma Thurman has released footage of a stunt car crash which left her injured on the set of Kill Bill as she criticised the movie's producers. The American labelled the team, which included disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, "negligent to the point of criminality" over the collision. Footage of the crash was posted by Thurman on her Instagram account after it given to her by the film's director Quentin Tarantino. Thurman, 47, said that Tarantino was "deeply regretful" and "remorseful" about the crash, but she accused others of trying to cover it up.

What does Thurman allege happened?

Quentin Tarantino with Uma Thurman. Credit: PA

In the footage, Thurman can be seen at the wheel when she crashes into a palm tree at around 40mph. According to the New York Times, Tarantino pressured Thurman into driving the car when she thought it was a job for a stunt performer. Thurman wrote on Instagram: "The circumstances of this event were negligent to the point of criminality. "Quentin Tarantino, was deeply regretful and remains remorseful about this sorry event, and gave me the footage years later so i could expose it and let it see the light of day, regardless of it most likely being an event for which justice will never be possible." She wrote that she was "proud" of Tarantino for being honest at the risk of harming his reputation. But she said of the production team: "They lied, destroyed evidence, and continue to lie about the permanent harm they caused and then chose to suppress. "The cover up did have malicious intent, and shame on these three for all eternity."

Why has she opened up about this now?

Thurman has accused Weinstein of sexual assault. Credit: AP