Vote 100: Theresa May hails suffragettes 'heroism' amid calls for pardons as UK marks centenary since women given vote

Watch Theresa May's speech on the centenary of the passing of the Representation of the People Act

Theresa May has hailed the "heroism" of the suffragettes as her government face calls to pardon women who were treated as criminals for fighting for the right to vote 100 years ago. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson are among those leading calls for pardons.

Female MPs in Westminster gathered to mark the centenary. Credit: Parliament

Home Secretary Amber Rudd has said it would be "complicated" to do so but she would "look at" the proposals. It comes on the centenary of the passing of the Representation of the People Act, which granted the vote to many women aged over 30 who met certain property qualifications.

The Home Secretary will 'look at' proposals to pardon suffragettes. Credit: PA

The fight for women's suffrage was led by women made famous by their daring stunts, law-breaking and non-violent forms of protest, including Emmeline Pankhurst, Emily Davison and Flora Drummond. SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon has announced a £500,000 fund to drive greater representation of women in Scottish politics in "tribute" to the suffragettes.

MILESTONES IN THE BATTLE TO SECURE VOTES FOR WOMEN:

The Representation of the People Act was passed on February 6, 1918. Credit: UK Parliament/PA

1832 - The Great Reform Act gives more men the vote but women are explicitly excluded because voters are defined as "male persons". The first petition calling for women's suffrage is presented to Parliament

- The Great Reform Act gives more men the vote but women are explicitly excluded because voters are defined as "male persons". The first petition calling for women's suffrage is presented to Parliament 1867 - Women's suffrage is debated for the first time in Parliament

- Women's suffrage is debated for the first time in Parliament 1897 - The National Union of Women's Suffrage Societies is formed, bringing together a number of peaceful campaign groups

- The National Union of Women's Suffrage Societies is formed, bringing together a number of peaceful campaign groups 1903 - Emmeline Pankhurst founds the Women's Social and Political Union (WSPU) in Manchester

- Emmeline Pankhurst founds the Women's Social and Political Union (WSPU) in Manchester 1908 - Hunger striking becomes a tactic adopted by the WSPU

- Hunger striking becomes a tactic adopted by the WSPU 1913 - Emily Wilding Davison becomes a martyr for the cause when she dies after throwing herself in front of the king's horse at the Epsom Derby in 1913

- Emily Wilding Davison becomes a martyr for the cause when she dies after throwing herself in front of the king's horse at the Epsom Derby in 1913 1917 - A report from a conference chaired by the House of Commons Speaker recommends limited women's suffrage

- A report from a conference chaired by the House of Commons Speaker recommends limited women's suffrage 1918 - On February 6 the Representation of the People Act is passed. On December 14, women vote in a general election for the first time

Events are taking place across the country to mark the centenary and the prime minister will later address a reception in Parliament to launch a year-long Vote 100 programme of events to celebrate a century of female suffrage. All female MPs past and present have been invited, in what is expected to be the largest gathering of the UK's women politicians ever organised.

Students re-create a protest march by suffragettes. Credit: PA

Historian Lucy Worsley with children at an exhibition in Trafalgar Square. Credit: PA

Labour's shadow cabinet met at the Museum of London, currently home to an exhibition on the suffragettes. Mr Corbyn told his top team that the convictions of suffragettes "were politically motivated and bore no relation to the acts committed". He said: "Labour in government will both pardon the suffragettes and give an official apology for the miscarriages of justice and wider persecution they suffered." Ms Rudd said the issue was "complicated" when looking at cases of arson and violence, but promised to analyse individual proposals. "I'm just pointing out, unfortunately, the practical reality of bypassing the law in this way, but as I said, I would like to take a look at individual proposals to see what can be done," she told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

Three generations on how far UK has come

Britain still has "a long way to go" to achieve true gender equality almost 100 years on from women winning the right to vote, three generations of women told ITV News. They said "significant" strides had been made but more needs to be done, with gender pay gaps and pregnancy discrimination still existing much like they did a century ago. But they told ITV News that the legacy of Emmeline Pankhurst lives on and continues to inspire many people.

