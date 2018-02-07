Asparagus and dairy among foods that may spread deadly breast cancer

Several foods, including asparagus and dairy, could promote the spread of fatal breast cancer, Cambridge scientists have found.

Research on animals showed tumour cells were less able to grow without the amino acid, asparagine.

Other foods containing the protein building block include beef, poultry, eggs, fish, beans, nuts, seeds, soy and whole grains.

Most breast cancer patients do not die from their primary tumour, but from the spread of cancer to other organs. Finding ways to stop this from happening is fundamental to increasing cancer survival rates.

The discovery by British and US scientists could pave the way for new treatments based on suppressing the molecule.

Researchers at the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute found blocking the production of asparagine with a drug called L-asparaginase in mice, and putting them on a low-asparagine diet, greatly reduced the breast cancer’s ability to spread.

Lead scientist Professor Greg Hannon said: "Our work has pinpointed one of the key mechanisms that promotes the ability of breast cancer cells to spread.

"When the availability of asparagine was reduced, we saw little impact on the primary tumour in the breast, but tumour cells had reduced capacity for metastases (spread) in other parts of the body.

"This finding adds vital information to our understanding of how we can stop cancer spreading - the main reason patients die from their disease."

The study, part-funded by Cancer Research UK, is published in the journal Nature.

The charity's head nurse Martin Ledwick said: "Research like this is crucial to help develop better treatments for breast cancer patients.

"At the moment, there is no evidence that restricting certain foods can help fight cancer, so it's important for patients to speak to their doctor before making any changes to their diet while having treatment."