David Beckham demands 'bold action' to tackle malaria in campaign video

David Beckham has called for "bold action" to tackle the threat of malaria.

Appearing in a video highlighting the threat of the disease, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid player says: "We can be the generation that ends it for good, malaria must die so millions can live."

Beckham, who has just launched a new Major League Soccer team in Miami, is pictured in a glass box, surrounded by mosquitoes.

World Health Organisation (WHO) figures reveal there were 216 cases of malaria worldwide in 2016, and 445,000 deaths from the disease.

A WHO report said the fight against the disease had "stalled" in recent years, in part, due to insufficient funding. This leads to gaps in coverage of insecticide-treated nets, medicines and other life-saving tools, the report said.

The Malaria Must Die - So Millions Can Live campaign is also backed by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

The campaign’s aim is to gain fresh commitments from global health leaders to eradicate the disease.