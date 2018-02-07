EU leaked document indicates sanctions could be levied against UK during transition

A leaked EU document revealed on Tuesday that Brussels wants the ability to restrict the UK's access to the European Union's single market if the terms of a transition deal are breached.

The draft text setting out the terms for the transition after the UK leaves the bloc indicated the EU would have power to impose the punitive measures on Britain without a court judgment.

The text said there should be a "mechanism" allowing the EU to "suspend certain benefits" of single market membership during the transition period without necessarily having to resort to the European Court of Justice (ECJ).

The government played down the significance of the draft on Tuesday, insisting it would form the basis for a negotiation.

"This is a draft document produced by the EU that simply reflects their stated directives," a Department for Exiting the European Union spokesman said.

"The Secretary of State set out the UK's position in his speech in Teesside last month. Together these provide a solid foundation for the negotiations on the implementation period which have begun this week with the aim of reaching agreement by March European Council."

News of the leak came as Theresa May prepares to chair the Brexit "war cabinet" in sessions on Wednesday and Thursday.

The PM sidestepped questions about febrile Tory tensions, including a call for her to "sling out" hard Brexiteers by former Tory minister Anna Soubry.