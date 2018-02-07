- ITV Report
I'm A Celebrity star Shappi Khorsandi opens up on sexism and harassment in comedy
Hit stand-up Shappi Khorsandi has told ITV News she has battled sexist attitudes throughout her career on stage - while being harassed by leery men in the crowd.
The comedian, writer and I'm A Celebrity star has been groped by audience members and faced comedy night organisers refusing to put her on stage if another woman was already on the bill.
Part of her routine also rails against women who are happy to praise her as unusual for being so funny.
She told ITV News: "This idea that we think it's ok to openly say, 'I don't find women funny.'
"I've never had people come up to me and say I don't find Asian people funny but I find you funny.'
"No, because that would be bigoted and racist."
She reckons the #MeToo campaign and current news coverage raising awareness of harassment has helped her and other comics speak out about their own unwarranted experiences.
On one encounter, she said: "Somebody in the audience went to take a photo with me and he made a lewd comment and he ran his hand up and down my bottom.
"And I sort of looked at him and went, 'You don't do that. You don't do that to me.'"
But she thinks attitudes and conduct in her industry are finally changing.
"You should be able to have an all-female bill and no one bat an eyelash," she said, adding, "I think (mixed bills) are happening more often."