I'm A Celebrity star Shappi Khorsandi opens up on sexism and harassment in comedy

Hit stand-up Shappi Khorsandi has told ITV News she has battled sexist attitudes throughout her career on stage - while being harassed by leery men in the crowd.

The comedian, writer and I'm A Celebrity star has been groped by audience members and faced comedy night organisers refusing to put her on stage if another woman was already on the bill.

Part of her routine also rails against women who are happy to praise her as unusual for being so funny.

She told ITV News: "This idea that we think it's ok to openly say, 'I don't find women funny.'

"I've never had people come up to me and say I don't find Asian people funny but I find you funny.'