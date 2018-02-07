Jack Sargeant wins late father's seat in Welsh Assembly

The son of late Labour politician Carl Sargeant thanked well-wishers from across the world for standing by his family during their "toughest time" as he succeeded his father in the Welsh Assembly.

After he seized victory, Jack Sargeant said now was not the time for questions to be answered over the events that led to the by-election taking place in Alyn & Deeside.

Mr Sargeant Snr, 49, had been suspended from the party and dismissed as a Welsh Assembly minister following unspecified allegations about his personal conduct.

An independent QC-led inquiry has been launched into how first minister Carywn Jones handled the sacking of Mr Sargeant, while an inquest into the late minister's apparent suicide four days later at his home in Connah's Quay, Flintshire, has been opened and adjourned.

At the start of his winning speech, Mr Sargeant, 23, gave a personal thank you to his mother, Bernie, and sister Lucy, who both attended the count in Connah's Quay, and the rest of his family and friends who "have supported me day in day out, not just during this campaign but forever."

He went on: "Above all, I want to say a big thank you to every person standing in this room tonight, everyone across Wales, across the UK and across the world as well who have stood by my family during the toughest time of our lives.

"I really can't bring together the words to say thank you enough but it just means so much to me and I know this special community in Alyn and Deeside have helped all of us so much, and I don't think we would get that anywhere else.