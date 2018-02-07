James Bulger killer Jon Venables pleads guilty to possessing indecent images of children

Jon Venables, one of the killers of toddler James Bulger, has been sentenced to 40 months in jail after admitting child abuse charges.

Venables - who has lifelong anonymity - pleaded guilty, via video link, to three counts of possessing indecent images of children and having a paedophile manual.

Sentencing, Mr Justice Edis told Jon Venables his was a "unique" case.

He said: "This case is unique because when you were 10 years old you took part in the brutal murder and torture of James Bulger. That was a crime which revolted the nation and which continues to do so even after the 25 years that has passed since it happened.

"The facts of what you did are notorious and there is no need for me to repeat them here."

James's mother Denise Fergus and father Ralph Bulger were in court to hear the latest guilty pleas.

Ms Fergus faced a "horrendous ordeal" as she listened to the "vile behaviour" of her son's killer being outlined in court, her spokesman said.

Chris Johnson, of the Justice for James Campaign, said: "On behalf of Denise I would like to say that sitting through this hearing this morning was an horrendous ordeal for Denise, having to listen to the vile and repulsive behaviour that Venables has engaged in yet again.

"The length of the sentence is too short. Three years is really a farce because this is re-offending and there is a pattern to this behaviour."

Venables was released on licence in 2001 after serving eight years for murdering two-year-old James.

But he returned to prison in November 2017 for being caught in possession of the pictures.

Venables and his friend Robert Thompson, tortured and killed James in Liverpool in 1993 when they were both aged 10.

They were granted lifelong anonymity with new identities when they were freed on licence.