Jeremy Corbyn reveals how he sneaked into Parliament to put suffragette plaque up

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has revealed how he once sneaked into Parliament to secretly put up a plaque to honour suffragette Emily Wilding Davison.

Mr Corbyn, along with fellow left-wing Labour MP Tony Benn, crept into the Commons in 1991 with the plaque, a tool box and a drill to erect the plaque.

But as the pair - carrying a tool box and a drill - made their way through Parliament, they were stopped by a policeman.

"I thought oh my goodness, how do I explain to a policeman what I'm doing walking through parliament carrying an electric drill at 11 o'clock at night?

"I said, 'We're just on our way to the chapel.' And he said, 'Good idea.'

"So he then started walking with us. And Tony said, 'No it's OK, there's no need to come with us, we'll be fine, we know the way there.'

"[He said], 'I've got to let you in,' because he had the key.

"So he walked with us and offered to carry the toolbox but didn't ask why we were carrying a toolbox into the chapel. I mean, it must have looked a bit odd, to be honest."

The pair then proceeded to screw the plaque inside a broom cupboard where Davison famously hid for a night in 1911 so that she could record the palace of Westminster as her place of residence on census night.

The 1911 census recorded Davison as 'found hiding in the Crypt of Westminster Hall, Westminster'.