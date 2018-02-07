John Worboys victims learned of release in the media, report finds

Victims of black-cab rapist John Worboys were "shocked and distressed" to learn of his release in the media, a government-backed review has found.

The government ordered an urgent review after widespread outcry over the Parole Board's decision to release the serial rapist from prison and the manner in which victims were informed.

Dame Glenys Stacey's report found many victims were left "shocked and distressed" to see the decision in news headlines.

When they were directly contacted, their names and addresses were spelt wrong in letters.

These mistakes suggested "a lack of care or concern", Dame Glenys said.

"Those women not in contact with the scheme - the majority - learnt of the decision through the media. All who spoke to us described their shock and distress," she added.

"They had not felt prepared for this outcome."

The findings were released as Worboys appeared in person at the High Court to hear whether the decision to release him will face a legal challenge.

Separately, members of the Parole Board are appearing before the Justice Select Committee to explain the decision to release Worboys.

Worboys was jailed indefinitely in 2009, with a minimum term of eight years, for drugging and sexually assaulting women passengers.