Exclusive: MPs protect anonymity of accused in long-awaited Westminster sexual harassment measures
Ever since allegations of sexual harassment emerged in Westminster last year, there is one thing all political parties have agreed on - the behaviour has to be stopped.
But three months on, only now have they finally reached a consensus on how to do that.
ITV News understands measures on sexual harassment due to be announced in Parliament on Thursday include:
- a behaviour code which everyone who works in Parliament must sign up to
- an independent complaints procedure for sexual harassment and a separate one for bullying and other harassment
- independent sexual violence advocates to advise victims and deal with their cases
- training for MPs in what constitutes sexual harassment
- a proper HR service for staff and a specialist helpline for victims
There will also be tough sanctions for those found to have behaved inappropriately, with the potential to force MPs to resign via a process called recall, triggering a by-election.
But what's likely to concern some victims is the recommendation to protect the identity of the accused, who will remain anonymous while the complaint is being dealt with.
In previous cases, accusations against one individual have often emboldened other victims to come forward.
But some MPs are anxious about the potential for malicious and vexatious claims.
The recommendations have been agreed by a cross-party committee, set up by Prime Minister Theresa May and chaired by the Leader of the House of Commons Andrea Leadsom.
Their report was due to be released before Christmas, but it was delayed due to disagreement over some of the proposals amid concerns they had been watered down.
However, agreement was finally reached at 3pm on Wednesday, with Mrs Leadsom set to present the measures in the Commons on Thursday before they are voted on by MPs after their half-term break.
The committee was established last November, following a series of complaints of sexual harassment in Westminster, with representatives from Labour, the Liberal Democrats, SNP, Greens, Plaid Cymru and others coming together to agree better procedures.
Several of the measures are designed to compensate for the fact that there is currently no real human resources department in Parliament, with staff reporting directly to the MP they work for.
This can make it difficult to complain or to seek independent help.
Overall, I understand all parties involved in the talks are generally satisfied with the measures and are pleased an agreement has finally been reached.
But it'll be for victims to test whether what's been promised does indeed deliver.