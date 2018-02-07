Exclusive: MPs protect anonymity of accused in long-awaited Westminster sexual harassment measures

Several of the measures are designed to compensate for the fact that there is currently no real human resources department in Parliament. Credit: PA

Ever since allegations of sexual harassment emerged in Westminster last year, there is one thing all political parties have agreed on - the behaviour has to be stopped. But three months on, only now have they finally reached a consensus on how to do that. ITV News understands measures on sexual harassment due to be announced in Parliament on Thursday include:

a behaviour code which everyone who works in Parliament must sign up to

an independent complaints procedure for sexual harassment and a separate one for bullying and other harassment

independent sexual violence advocates to advise victims and deal with their cases

training for MPs in what constitutes sexual harassment

a proper HR service for staff and a specialist helpline for victims

There will also be tough sanctions for those found to have behaved inappropriately, with the potential to force MPs to resign via a process called recall, triggering a by-election. But what's likely to concern some victims is the recommendation to protect the identity of the accused, who will remain anonymous while the complaint is being dealt with. In previous cases, accusations against one individual have often emboldened other victims to come forward. But some MPs are anxious about the potential for malicious and vexatious claims. The recommendations have been agreed by a cross-party committee, set up by Prime Minister Theresa May and chaired by the Leader of the House of Commons Andrea Leadsom.

Leader of the House of Commons Andrea Leadsom led the committee that decided the new measures. Credit: PA